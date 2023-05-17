Privacy settings in social media: what is privacy’s place in targeted advertising?

Anyone participating in online spaces, on social media or otherwise, should be aware of when their data is being collected, what it is being used for and where it is going (or who it is going to). User data has become a currency, and often the rights of buying and selling that data is buried under terms and conditions clauses. Therefore, users who wish to opt into personalised ad experiences need to adopt consistent habits around checking that their data is safe, deliberately choosing who has access to it, and ensuring that the company that they are using does not have the rights to sell their data.