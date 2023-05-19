Less awareness, more mental health, please – A very personal account of a very common conundrum

A ‘Bad Day’ at work usually goes something like this: I am running on two or three hours of sleep, I am twitchy and nauseated, and I am probably running a few minutes late since separating myself from my bed is almost impossible. I am taking the lift because I am too dizzy for the stairs. I sneak into the office, hoping people are too busy to take notice of me as I just don’t have it in me to mumble ‘Morning’ out of the corner of my mouth more than once, never mind attempting some grotesque version of a friendly smile.