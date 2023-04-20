How to create well-rounded content: the four As

Authority content isn’t about telling, it’s all about showing. You’re no doubt an expert in your field, so use that expertise out to play. Select a topic with a narrow focus, one that you have a lot of natural knowledge and experience in and write a series of around four or five articles that break the topic into its component pieces. Then drip-feed these articles to your audience one at a time, making sure that you incorporate elements of attraction content (such as infographics or downloadable assets) into the articles. Once they’re all posted, pull them together to create a PDF with its own promotable cornerstone page and let your audience know that it’s available for them to download.