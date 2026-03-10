Wonderhood Studios Wins Hargreaves Lansdown Account with ’45-Year’ Campaign

Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Wonderhood Studios as its new creative agency partner and launched “Helping Britain Invest Through It All,” a cinematic brand platform that charts 45 years of British political and economic turbulence outside Number 10 Downing Street.

The 60-second launch film premiered on 23 February 2026 and follows four decades of national change, from the birth of the internet and Cool Britannia optimism through the credit crunch, Brexit and the pandemic. The campaign positions the investment firm as a steady presence that has helped Britain invest through political shifts, policy changes and defining moments of crisis and progress.

Created by creative directors James Rafter and Myles Vincent at Wonderhood Studios and directed by Tom Green through Stink UK, the work arrives after a significant year for Hargreaves Lansdown marked by a change in ownership and renewed marketing leadership. The firm manages £190 billion in assets for more than two million clients.

The campaign represents Wonderhood’s first work for the account following a competitive pitch. Rafter and Vincent explained their approach: “We set out to make a film that no other investment company could. Being 45 years old and having invested through all the madness the country has faced meant we could craft a spot that brought to life politics, financial events, thick rim glasses, pin stripes, perms and so many moustaches.”

The creative work reminds viewers that confidence in investing comes not from chasing trends but from knowing money is in trusted hands. Ciara Cox, Marketing Director at Hargreaves Lansdown, described the campaign as “a confident recommitment” to the firm’s role helping people invest through political change, economic uncertainty and moments of national optimism.