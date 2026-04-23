FlixBus Launches Biggest Ever UK Campaign with One Black Bear

FlixBus has announced its largest ever UK brand campaign called “Switch to FlixBus.” It was created in collaboration with creative agency One Black Bear and is live from 20 April 2026. The campaign positions the green coach brand as the smart, affordable and straightforward alternative to expensive and overcomplicated travel. It is timed to coincide with FlixBus’s fifth anniversary of operating within the UK and an expansion to more than 100 domestic destinations.

The multi-channel campaign runs across addressable TV, Broadcaster Video on Demand, Subscription Video on Demand platforms, YouTube, Twitch, audio, display and social channels. Out-of-home advertising will land in major UK cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 4 May, running throughout the summer. Media has been handled by Mediaplus Connect alongside FlixBus’s internal marketing team. The creative approach has been described by the brand as “playful and cheeky,” reflecting confidence in FlixBus’s growing reputation as a value-led travel option that has built cultural momentum since its UK launch.

Benedetta Chiumenti, Team Lead for Global Brand Management and Communication at Flix, said the network’s growth in the UK required “a bold and impactful awareness campaign” that could reach people who had never previously travelled with FlixBus. She noted the creative concepts were among the most distinctive the brand had ever produced. One Black Bear Managing Partner, Kate Hartshorn, whose agency has a long background in the UK coach and bus sector having previously worked with National Express for over eight years, described “Switch to FlixBus” as a platform that delivers the brand’s message in “a fun, clear and confident way.”

The campaign arrives as coach travel commands renewed consumer interest amid sustained rail fare increases and cost-of-living pressure. FlixBus, which launched UK routes in 2021, now operates in more than 40 markets globally.