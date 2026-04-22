M&S Relaunches Sparks with AI-Powered ‘Pounds Not Points’ Loyalty Overhaul

Marks & Spencer launched a fully redesigned Sparks loyalty programme on 15 April 2026, marking the most significant overhaul of the scheme since it moved to a digital-first model in 2020. The revamped programme abandons its previous points-based structure in favour of real cash rewards deposited into a new digital Sparks wallet, with customers able to spend their earnings across any part of M&S, from Food and Fashion to Home and Beauty, whenever they choose. The redesign is backed by a £200 million technology investment and centres on a step change in M&S’s use of AI and machine learning.

At the heart of the new scheme is a personalised Sparks hub within the M&S app, where offers are generated based on individual shopping history and preferences customers have chosen to share, such as dietary requirements. Machine learning models power the current system, with advanced generative AI capabilities described by the retailer as coming soon. New rewards drop into the Sparks wallet every Tuesday, and the retailer has structured three earn mechanics, spend and earn, explore new departments, and buy a bundle, all designed to reward customers for deepening their engagement with the brand. The more customers shop with Sparks, the more tailored the experience becomes.

M&S also announced its first-ever Sparks partnership with Virgin Red, allowing customers to earn Sparks wallet rewards across the Virgin ecosystem. This includes up to £130 when booking a Virgin Atlantic Holiday and £80 for switching to Virgin Media broadband. The partnership represents a shift toward a coalition loyalty model that extends earning opportunities well beyond M&S stores.

CEO Stuart Machin said customers had been clear in their feedback that they wanted Sparks to be “simple, rewarding and personalised,” and described the revamp as “another step forward” on M&S’s journey toward growth. The relaunch follows a period of disruption for the retailer including a significant cyber-attack in 2025, which cost an estimated £300 million in profits. M&S was nonetheless named the UK’s strongest brand for a fourth consecutive year in YouGov data published earlier this year.