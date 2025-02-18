Why Tailored Content Matters in a Saturated Digital Landscape

The digital world is brimming with content, making it difficult for brands to stand out. Customising your content to meet the needs of your audience can help your brand relate to current and new audiences rather than fade into the background.

That’s where tailored content comes in.

Speaking the reader’s language – literally

One of the key reasons for tailoring content is localisation. Different regions have unique cultural nuances, dialects, and consumer behaviours. A message that works in one country may not translate effectively in another.

For example, in the recent 2024 Christmas special, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the series’ producers inserted a humorously named news anchor “Anton Deck” into the narrative. This play on the much-loved English TV duo Ant & Dec proved a big hit in the U.K. However, audiences in the US couldn’t access the cultural resonance this reference contained, and the joke was lost. This is a prime example of brands catering to their main audiences and successfully localising content that appears credible and relatable to target audiences.

In the marketing world, credibility and reliability are two factors that help localised content build rapport with its readers. Likewise, working with language experts to ensure English content is localised with grammatical and cultural accuracy in non-English languages is the first step in establishing a strong foothold in international markets.

Setting the tone

Effective content is not about reaching the most people but rather reaching the right people in the right way. Tailoring content is key to understanding your audience’s preferences, habits, and pain points. A younger demographic may prefer fast-paced, visually engaging social media posts, while a B2B audience might appreciate in-depth whitepapers and industry reports.

In the former, references to current social media trends, buzzwords, or accompanying audio may widen audience interactions. In the latter, presenting a problem and a solution that genuinely resonates with a business, rather than using excessive jargon, can increase conversion rates.

Adapting to individual preferences

Not everyone consumes content in the same way. Some people prefer watching videos, while others enjoy long-form blog posts or quick social media updates. A well-rounded strategy ensures that your audience finds value in your content, no matter their preferences.

By utilising different formats and styles – blogs, short-form videos, carousels – you maximise the impact of your content and appeal to a broader range of consumers.

What does personalised content actually look like?

Tailoring content is not just about the written word. Brands like Spotify have mastered the art of personalised visual content with features such as ‘Spotify Wrapped,’ which presents users with data-driven, customised experiences based on their listening habits. This feature has been adopted by multiple companies spanning multiple industries – Monzo (finance & banking), Duolingo & Merriam-Webster (education), RyanAir (travel & tourism), and GymShark (health & wellbeing) to name a few.

Creating a unique style of content that fosters a deeper emotional connection with users can almost guarantee engagement. As such, the shared experience between the brand and the audience encourages a strong sense of belonging.

In some cases, like Spotify Wrapped, audiences don’t even know they are missing a service. Truly inventive content forms its own market gaps and paves the way for a brand to be distinguishable and relatable.

Written content: writing with purpose

Different types of written content serve different purposes, and tailoring your approach ensures maximum effectiveness and, eventually, maximum engagement. Here are a few examples:

Blog Posts : Ideal for storytelling, industry insights, and brand awareness. These can take a casual, engaging, and informative tone.

: Ideal for storytelling, industry insights, and brand awareness. These can take a casual, engaging, and informative tone. Whitepapers and Reports : Designed for a more professional audience, these require a data-driven, formal approach with purposeful insights.

: Designed for a more professional audience, these require a data-driven, formal approach with purposeful insights. Email Marketing: Short, targeted, and direct. Emails should be tailored to specific customer segments for maximum engagement.

The key to successful written content is understanding the why behind each piece – whether it’s to inform, inspire, or persuade.

The four “A”s of tailored content

To create truly effective content, it’s important to consider the four “A”s: Awareness, Attraction, Authority, and Action.

Being AWARE of the purpose of your content can help you reach your target audience and raise brand visibility.

ATTRACTING audiences by crafting compelling, relatable content that captures interest will work to generate repeat audiences.

Showcasing you AUTHORITY is key to credible, expert content that workswithin your niche. Your brand must be viewed as a trusted source of information.

Encouraging ACTION within your audience– whether it’s making a purchase, signing up for a newsletter, or sharing your content – ensures your content is fulfilling its purpose.

Building tailored content into your strategy

The key to a successful content strategy lies in understanding your audience, defining your goals, and aligning your content to fit both. Here are some fundamental steps to help integrate tailored content into your overall approach:

Conduct thorough research to understand their interests, pain points, and content consumption habits.

Every piece of content should serve a clear purpose – whether it’s to educate, entertain, or promote.

Great content does more than inform; it should inspire action, provide valuable insights, promote your brand’s values, and foster a genuine connection with your audience.

By implementing these principles, brands can create a meaningful content experience that not only captures attention but also builds lasting relationships. In a crowded digital space, tailored content isn’t just an advantage—it’s a necessity.

If you’re looking to tailor your brand’s image through expertly written content in multiple languages across multiple channels, reach out to a team member to take the next step.