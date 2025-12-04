Third Annual Massive Marketing Quiz Raises Over £200,000 for Charity

The third annual Massive Marketing Quiz raised over £200,000 for The Marketing Academy Foundation and homelessness charity Under One Sky. Over 150 CMOs gathered at Snapchat HQ in London on 20 November for the Iconic Brands Edition of the marketing-themed quiz.

Marketing Week partnered with The Marketing Society, Fortune Hill and The Marketing Academy to deliver the event, which had set an ambition to raise £250,000. Money was raised through sponsorship, donations and an auction featuring items provided by the marketing community.

Funds will support The Marketing Academy Foundation’s BeTheOne employability bootcamps and apprenticeship programmes, helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds access careers in marketing, alongside Under One Sky’s work to end homelessness in the UK.

Joel Barnett, founder of marketing leadership search firm Fortune Hill, stated the CMO community comes together annually for marketing-themed fun to harness the industry’s creativity to change lives. The 2024 edition of the quiz raised over £150,000 for charity.