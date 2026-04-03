Tesco Retains WPP as Media Partner While Guide Dogs Appoints Fold7

Two notable agency decisions were confirmed in mid-March 2026, reflecting contrasting approaches to how UK advertisers are managing their creative and media relationships. Tesco confirmed it is retaining WPP as its media agency of record, consolidating its commitment to the network following a period of review. Separately, Guide Dogs, the UK charity supporting people with sight loss, appointed independent creative agency Fold7 to handle its advertising account.

Tesco’s decision to stay with WPP cements one of the most significant media relationships in UK retail. The supermarket has long worked within the WPP ecosystem and the retention signals confidence in the network’s ability to serve the brand’s increasingly complex media requirements, particularly as retail media continues to grow as a channel. The move comes at a time when UK retail media spend is forecast to top £4.8 billion in 2026, with Tesco’s Clubcard data network positioning it as one of the most powerful closed-loop advertising environments in the country.

Guide Dogs’ appointment of Fold7 represents a win for the independent agency sector at a time when the market is watching the fallout from Atomic London’s collapse. Fold7 is known for its work across purpose-led brands and the appointment signals Guide Dogs’ intent to invest in distinctive creative as part of a broader effort to drive awareness and fundraising.

The two announcements land against a backdrop of ongoing consolidation in the UK agency market, with holding company networks continuing to win significant retentions while independent shops compete for challenger and charity briefs. Industry observers noted that both decisions reflect the wider pattern: large-scale advertisers gravitating toward integrated network solutions, while mission-driven organisations often find independent agencies better aligned to their values and ways of working.