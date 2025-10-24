Tesco Launches Accessibility Partnership for Visually Impaired Shoppers

Tesco has established a partnership with accessibility technology provider Be My Eyes, becoming the first major European supermarket to pilot visual assistance services for blind and partially sighted customers. The initiative launched to coincide with World Sight Day.

The six-month pilot programme enables customers using the Be My Eyes application to connect directly with store colleagues through live video functionality. This provides real-time shopping assistance for users requiring visual support whilst navigating supermarket environments.

Through the service, customers can access help with various shopping tasks including product identification, checking expiry dates and sizes, confirming promotional offers, and receiving assistance at self-service checkouts. The technology facilitates direct communication between shoppers and in-store staff members.

The initiative forms part of the retailer’s broader accessibility commitments and builds upon existing collaborations with disability organisations. In parallel with the partnership, the retailer is implementing high-contrast and large-text options across all self-service checkout terminals, allowing customers to adjust on-screen settings for improved readability.

The move reflects growing recognition within the retail sector of the importance of inclusive shopping experiences. By removing barriers to independent shopping, retailers can better serve communities that may face challenges with traditional retail environments.