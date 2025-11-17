Tesco Christmas Campaign Celebrates Imperfect Festive Moments

Tesco has launched its Christmas campaign titled That’s What Makes It Christmas, taking an alternative approach to festive advertising by celebrating chaotic and unscripted holiday moments rather than picture-perfect scenarios. The campaign launched on social media channels and via email to Clubcard members, with television airing following later the same day.

Created in partnership with BBH London, the campaign is structured as a series of standalone films in multiple formats. Each film introduces a different family and narrative, united by the central theme of celebrating unusual festive moments where real celebration occurs.

The films were directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit Filmworks, featuring the track Holly Jolly Christmas with narration from comedian John Bishop. The campaign positions Tesco as supporting customers throughout the festive period for various occasions.

Customers can engage with campaign creative through in-store products including hand-drawn Christmas cards by the estate of Robin Shaw depicting chaotic Christmas scenes, and F&F Christmas jumpers designed to address awkward family questions. These items will be available in selected stores later in the month.

Media planning led by EssenceMediacom includes partnerships designed to facilitate cultural discussion, including collaboration with Channel 4’s Gogglebox, where contributors will discuss the advertisements and share their own festive moments.