Teamwork on Court and in the Office

At PureContent, we are happy to be sponsoring a local netball team, Rockets! It’s a chance to support a local woman’s team in a fast paced, competitive sport. It is also a reminder that teamwork is both vital on court and in businesses.

In netball, teamwork isn’t optional, it’s essential as one player can’t win a game on their own. They rely on other players to pass, intercept, shoot and do their bit. This means working together, trusting each other, and understanding their role on court. When playing netball, communication is vital, with good communication the ball can flow from the defensive end all the way up to the shooting circle and every player has the same end goal, scoring, and winning!

At PureContent, we believe that the same principles apply in the workplace. Just like in netball, individual talent is very valuable, but no one person can deliver consistent results on their own, they need to be able to rely on other team members. Success of a project happens when colleagues play to their strengths, pass the ball in the right direction, at the right time, and communicate to their colleagues to keep things moving.

Both netball teams and businesses will also come across some challenges, be that team issues, tough opponents or a change of pace/deadline. In those moments, teamwork becomes even more crucial. In Netball, players will huddle and change tactics to counter their opponent’s approach, and in the businesses the team will get together and look at problem solving whilst keeping focus on the end goal, amidst frequent unforeseen changes.

Teamwork is all about knowing your role and trusting that others in the team know how to do theirs. You would never get a goal defence in Netball trying to perform the role of a goal Shooter as both players trust each other perform their role as part of the team. Same in the office, you wouldn’t want a Project Manager suddenly stepping into a full stack developer’s role, or a salesperson driving UX and design. Success depends on each person knowing what their role is and trusting others to do theirs.

Sponsoring a local netball team feels like the perfect partnership for PureContent. It reflects our values, which is that teamwork is vital.