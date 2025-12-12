Sweaty Betty Launches Moving Billboard Shelter for London Rain

Sportswear retailer Sweaty Betty unveiled a moving billboard installation lined with coats from its outerwear collection, offering Londoners shelter from rain on 3 and 4 December. The activation, titled ‘All Good in the Hood’, appeared at Battersea Power Tube Station and Liverpool Street Station.

The installation featured the Nimbus waterproof puffer, motion technical parka and on the move longline puffer jacket. Passersby could shelter under the hoods, take photographs and enter to win a coat by tagging the brand on Instagram Stories.

The campaign coincided with the opening of Sweaty Betty’s newest store at Liverpool Street Station and was supported by brand research. The study found 65% of Britons struggle to have a conversation without mentioning weather, whilst 97% admitted to being caught in downpours despite 43% checking the forecast before leaving home.

Melissa Mullen, global brand president of Sweaty Betty, stated the brand built outerwear to help women weather whatever comes their way whilst looking fantastic.

