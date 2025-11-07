Sainsbury’s Brings Back BFG for Second Christmas Campaign

Sainsbury’s has unveiled its Christmas advertisement featuring the return of the BFG, continuing a collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company. The campaign introduces a new character called the Greedy Giant alongside the returning BFG and features a real Sainsbury’s colleague named Annie.

The primary advertisement runs for one minute on television channels, with an extended version available across the retailer’s social channels and website. The longer format will also screen in cinemas ahead of Wicked: For Good showings from later in the month.

Created by New Commercial Arts, the advertisement follows the BFG and Annie as they work to restock festive food products after the arrival of the uninvited Greedy Giant with substantial appetite. The campaign continues the retailer’s established platform whilst highlighting its Taste the Difference Christmas range.

The campaign will be supported by shorter formats across television, social media and online platforms. A BFG-inspired product range will be available in selected stores and online, featuring food, homeware, clothing and gifting lines illustrated by Sir Quentin Blake.

Alongside the advertising campaign, the retailer will highlight ongoing partnership work with Comic Relief, aiming to deliver meals to families experiencing food poverty during the Christmas period.

The collaboration represents the second year Sainsbury’s has partnered with the Roald Dahl Story Company for its festive advertising, building on the previous year’s campaign. The strategy of using established Roald Dahl characters for Christmas campaigns offers the retailer recognisable storytelling frameworks during the competitive festive trading period.

Watch the full ad here