Rightmove and Zoopla Launch Rival Christmas Day Marketing Campaigns

Rightmove and Zoopla launched competing marketing campaigns on Christmas Day ahead of the expected Boxing Day surge in property interest. Both portals are predicting a bigger than usual festive bounce as the market rebounds from Budget-related uncertainty.

Rightmove’s campaign, based on the ‘If they can find it, so can you’ message, features TV advertisements during The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special, football fixtures on Sky Sports and family films. The campaign runs until the end of March 2026 and extends across digital, social, radio and outdoor channels.

Matt Bushby, Chief Marketing Officer at Rightmove, stated agents expect a particularly busy start to 2025 and the portal wants to help them hit the ground running by reaching the UK’s largest and most engaged home-moving audience.

Zoopla launched a multichannel, multi-million pound marketing campaign expected to reach four in five UK adults. The campaign marks the return of ‘Just ask Zoopla’, described as the portal’s most successful advertising campaign for driving high-intent valuation leads.

The advertisements include Nana’s Cottage and Kid’s Party spots, using home valuation curiosity to drive homeowners to get valuations through Zoopla and estate agent partners. The campaign features across Netflix, YouTube and prime-time TV slots including The Masked Singer Christmas special, Channel 4 Christmas movies and Premier League football.

Zoopla also announced the return of its ‘Find Agent’ directory to the main website top navigation bar, accessible from every page to enable users to discover local estate agents.

Joby Russell, VP of Marketing at Zoopla, stated the campaign showcases the brand’s power, reinforces its position for home valuation and underlines commitment to helping agent partners of all sizes grow their business.