Reebok India Appoints Olympic Shooter Manu Bhaker as Brand Ambassador

Reebok has appointed Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker as its brand ambassador in India, marking a strategic shift towards performance training and athlete-led positioning in one of the sportswear brand’s key growth markets.

The partnership announced on 23 February 2026 brings together Reebok’s training-first philosophy with Bhaker, who at 24 years old made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning two bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events, becoming the first Indian athlete to secure two medals at a single Olympic Games.

Bhaker represents the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, and her career has been shaped by rigorous training, technical refinement and mental conditioning. The collaboration will span integrated marketing campaigns across digital platforms, retail environments and on-ground activations, designed to spotlight discipline, preparation and resilience.

Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head at Reebok India, explained the strategic thinking: “Manu Bhaker represents the future of Indian sport – focused, fearless, and deeply committed to the work behind performance. As Reebok sharpens its focus on training and high-performance sport in India, this partnership reflects our belief in athletes who don’t chase shortcuts but show up prepared.”

The appointment forms part of Reebok’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in high-performance categories while expanding distribution and consumer reach across India. The brand has been moving beyond lifestyle positioning to reinforce credibility within the fitness ecosystem, emphasising serious training over fashion-oriented marketing.