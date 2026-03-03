PureGym Celebrates Emotional Impact of Exercise with ‘Glow’ Campaign

PureGym has launched a new brand campaign titled “Fresh Out the Blocks” that shifts focus from physical performance to the emotional impact of exercise, introducing a distinctive visual character called Glow that personifies the post-workout energy people experience.

The campaign was created by McCann Manchester and represents a departure from traditional fitness category imagery centred on intensity and transformation. Instead, the work emphasises the emotional lift that comes from movement and the quiet confidence that follows a good workout session.

Glow serves as a creative metaphor for the feel-good sensation that exercise delivers, appearing as a big, bubbly ball of energy that spills into the outside world. The character-driven approach aims to make fitness feel more accessible and inclusive, putting everyday wellbeing at the centre of the narrative rather than elite athletic performance.

The campaign embraces a human, inclusive and accessible narrative that PureGym believes will help redefine the fitness category for a broader audience. By focusing on emotional resonance rather than physical metrics, the brand aims to expand its social impact and attract consumers who may feel intimidated by conventional gym marketing.

Music supervision played a key role in the campaign’s execution, with McCann Manchester working to create a toe-tapping, smile-inducing advertisement that reinforces the positive emotional associations with exercise. The campaign launched in early January 2026 as part of PureGym’s strategy to capture New Year fitness intentions with a more emotionally grounded message.