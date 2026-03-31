Publicis London and Cushelle Create World’s First Flushable Magazine

Publicis London and Cushelle have launched “Porcelain,” billed as the world’s first flushable magazine, turning product sampling into an editorial experience designed for the one place Brits regularly claim as their own: the bathroom. The campaign was unveiled on 26 March 2026 and extends Cushelle’s existing “Selfishly Soft” platform, which Publicis London created in 2024 to give consumers permission to prioritise small moments of personal comfort.

The idea stems from research showing that nearly three-quarters of Brits regularly retreat to the bathroom for a few minutes of peace, with one in six people saying reading is a key part of that ritual. Publicis London combined those two behaviours into a single object: a 30-page magazine printed entirely on Cushelle toilet paper, using skin-safe, flush-friendly ink. Each page is perforated so readers can tear it out, use it and flush it, making the publication both readable and functional. Written and edited in the voice of Kenny the Koala, Cushelle’s brand mascot, Porcelain includes light-hearted articles, a “softword” puzzle and parody adverts celebrating the product range.

The campaign runs across print, PR and social in the UK, backed by a week-long influencer rollout featuring creators including Corys Worldd, Superronshits and Loos of London. PR agency Holy Wow! curated bespoke toilet pamper boxes for each creator, containing a satin-lined copy of the magazine, a scented candle, a “do not disturb” sign and a quilted velour toilet seat cover. A limited number of copies are available through giveaways on the creators’ Instagram channels. Production was handled by Bladesman.

Martina Poulopati, Global Master Brand Director at Essity, described “Porcelain” as playful and practical, adding that it reflected “the care, softness and attention to detail that define Cushelle.” The Porcelain activation marks what is expected to be one of the final campaigns from Publicis London on the account, following reports in February 2026 that Essity is consolidating its tissue business with AMV BBDO.