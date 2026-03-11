Pip & Nut Takes Obsession Spreads Campaign to London Underground

UK nut butter brand Pip & Nut has launched an out-of-home campaign across the London Underground system, building on its award-winning 2025 brand platform “Obsession Spreads” to reinforce its position as the UK’s number one nut butter brand.

The campaign launched on 27 January 2026 and taps into consumer insight that once people try Pip & Nut, they become converted fans. The creative, which scored “exceptional” in System1 testing, spans the London Underground and encapsulates the brand’s playful personality and the devotion of its customers, from jars carried in handbags to mini jars taken on holiday.

Running for four weeks, the standout placement will reach 47 percent of all Londoners an average of 49 times. The campaign features the brand’s iconic red squirrel brought to life and forms part of a wider early-year push that includes a high-impact poster site in East London’s Broadway Market, plus in-store activations and creator collaborations.

Marketing Director Jacq Ellis-Jones explained the strategy: “Obsession Spreads really struck a chord with consumers in 2025, helping us grow London brand awareness by 10 percentage points and become the UK’s number one nut butter brand. Launching it on the Underground at the start of the year feels like the perfect way to kick off 2026.”

The brand is also sponsoring four London RunThrough races during the campaign period, highlighting its snack bars as a natural energy solution for active lifestyles. The integrated approach demonstrates how Pip & Nut is extending the Obsession Spreads platform across multiple touchpoints to build momentum in its core London market.