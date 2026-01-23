OpenAI to Test Advertising in ChatGPT as Company Seeks Revenue Diversification

OpenAI announced it will begin testing advertising in ChatGPT within coming weeks, introducing ads for free tier users and its new $8-per-month Go subscription in the United States. Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscriptions will remain ad-free under the company’s monetization strategy.

Advertisements will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT responses when relevant sponsored products or services align with the current conversation. OpenAI stated ads will be clearly labeled and separated from organic answers, with users able to dismiss ads, provide feedback, and learn why specific advertisements appear.

The company emphasized that advertising will not influence ChatGPT responses and it will never sell user data to advertisers. Ads will not appear near sensitive or regulated topics including health, mental health and politics, nor to users identified as under 18.

CEO Sam Altman previously expressed reservations about introducing advertising to ChatGPT, describing the concept of combining ads with AI as “uniquely unsettling” in 2024 interviews. However, in a November podcast appearance, Altman indicated OpenAI expected to try ads “at some point” whilst noting he did not believe it would be the company’s biggest revenue opportunity.

The move comes as OpenAI seeks to diversify revenue streams whilst managing significant infrastructure costs. The company has committed approximately $1.4 trillion toward AI infrastructure spending and currently operates with over 800 million monthly users, though only a small fraction subscribe to paid tiers.

OpenAI reported a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate, though the company does not expect profitability for years. The advertising test represents a shift from the company’s previous subscription-focused model as it explores scalable monetization approaches ahead of a potential initial public offering.