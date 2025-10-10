OpenAI Launches First Major Brand Campaign for ChatGPT Across UK

OpenAI has launched its first large-scale brand campaign for ChatGPT, marking a significant shift in the company’s marketing approach. The campaign debuted across the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland, representing the technology firm’s most substantial investment in brand-building to date.

The campaign centres on authentic user experiences, depicting how individuals incorporate ChatGPT into everyday activities. Short films showcase people using the AI assistant for various tasks including developing fitness routines, planning travel, mastering recipes, and pursuing personal goals. Each narrative draws from genuine user prompts and interactions with the platform.

A distinctive feature of the campaign is its production approach. The entire series was filmed using traditional techniques, with all footage captured on film rather than digital formats. This decision reflects a deliberate emphasis on human craft and authentic storytelling, despite the technological nature of the product being promoted.

The creative work was developed through collaboration between OpenAI’s internal team and creative agency partners. The campaign will appear across multiple channels including outdoor advertising, primetime television, streaming platforms, and social media throughout the remainder of the year.

In the UK market specifically, the campaign will broadcast on major television networks and feature prominent outdoor placements in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and other cities. The timing coincides with significant growth in ChatGPT adoption, with UK usage having increased substantially over the past year.

This marketing initiative represents a broader strategy to deepen emotional connections with users beyond simple awareness. The approach focuses on demonstrating practical applications rather than technical capabilities, positioning the AI assistant as a tool that integrates naturally into daily life.