O2 and VCCP Launch Satellite-to-Mobile Campaign as a European First

Virgin Media O2 and its creative agency of record VCCP unveiled a bold integrated campaign on 13 March 2026. It is to mark the launch of O2 Satellite, a new satellite-to-mobile data service described by the company as a European first. The campaign reinforces O2’s long-standing “Essential For Living” brand platform by extending network coverage into some of the UK’s most remote and underserved locations.

At the centre of the campaign is a 40-second film, “O2. Now in Space,” set to “Glue” by Bicep. The film opens in the vastness of space before zooming into a remote rural landscape, where a man receives a call telling him he has become a grandfather, underscoring the service’s role in connecting people at moments that matter most. Production was handled by VCCP’s content studio Girl&Bear, with post-production by Time Based Arts.

The campaign runs nationwide across TV, BVOD, SVOD, online video, out-of-home, social media, radio and O2’s owned retail and digital channels. OOH executions feature satellite imagery of Earth alongside the strapline “O2.” Through VCCP Social Club, O2 also partnered with social creators to demonstrate real-life use cases for the service.

Rachel Swift, Brand and Advertising Director at Virgin Media O2, described the launch as a “real-world articulation” of the brand’s role in facilitating life’s most important moments. David Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, noted that O2 had now “gone to the edge of oxygen” by becoming the first UK network to use satellite technology for mobile connectivity.