M&S Appoints Gillian Anderson as ‘Chief Compliments Officer’ in Spring Fashion Push

Andreas Yiasoumi
17th March 2026

Marks & Spencer has launched a new brand film. It is fronted by Gillian Anderson as part of a refreshed “Love That” platform, created by long-standing agency partner Mother and directed by Rubberband. The campaign, which launched on 12 March 2026, coincides with the launch of M&S’s Spring Style collection and positions Anderson as the brand’s first-ever “chief compliments officer.”

The platform has its roots in a weekly shoppable social series, “Love That,” hosted by stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe alongside Capital Breakfast presenters Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark. That series has accumulated more than 20 million views and is described by the brand as a natural expression of the kind of compliment that passes between women every day. The brand film extends the concept to a mainstream audience, with Anderson playing an ambassador for the idea that a well-placed compliment, and a well-chosen outfit, can carry real social power.

Media planning, buying and strategy was handled by WPP Media’s Mindshare. Sharry Cramond, M&S’s Marketing Director for Fashion, Home and Beauty, described welcoming Anderson as “a major moment for M&S,” adding that the campaign takes the “Love That” phrase “to a whole new level.” Mother ECD Hollie Walker said the creative aimed to show how far a compliment could travel.

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