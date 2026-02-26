McDonald’s Launches Fashion-Inspired Wraps Campaign Timed With London Fashion Week

McDonald’s has launched a new advertising campaign timed to coincide with London Fashion Week. It is for its Wraps range that adopts the visual language and behaviours of the fashion world. The campaign, created by Leo UK, positions McDonald’s Wraps as the mess-proof menu item for consumers who want full-on flavour without ruining their outfits.

The “All Flavour, No Mess” product platform relaunches McDonald’s Wraps across the UK, based on the insight that no one wants to be a messy eater, especially when wearing clean clothes. The campaign is rooted in what Leo UK describes as a fan truth that McDonald’s Wraps are the tidiest item on the menu, with distinctive practical packaging that keeps the Wrap neatly encased.

Running from 3 February to 16 March 2026, the campaign spotlights two returning favourites, the BBQ and Bacon Chicken Wrap and the Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap, along with a new limited edition Tikka Chicken Wrap available until 13 July. The timing capitalises on London Fashion Week, which runs from 19-23 February, to reach consumers when concerns about maintaining clean outfits are particularly relevant.

Andrew Long, Executive Creative Director at Leo UK, said the panic of ruining a clean outfit is something everyone recognises. The campaign taps into that fan truth, showing how McDonald’s Wraps deliver full-on flavour without the mess, in a way that is unashamedly McDonald’s, grounded in real behaviours and launched at a cultural moment when those behaviours are front of mind.

The campaign represents a cross-agency collaboration with creative handled by Leo UK, media planning and buying managed by OMD, PR and event management by Red Consultancy, CRM by TMW, and in-restaurant communications by Linney. The integrated approach aims to maximise reach across multiple customer touchpoints during the six-week campaign period.