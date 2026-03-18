McDonald’s and Leo UK Turn Fans’ Camera Rolls into Late-Night Campaign

McDonald’s UK and Leo UK have launched “Camera Rolls,” a multi-channel brand campaign built on a behavioural insight drawn directly from fans: no matter where the night starts, the final photos in people’s phone galleries often end at McDonald’s.

The campaign debuted on 4 March 2026, timed to coincide with the aftermath of the 2026 Brit Awards, one of the UK’s biggest nights in music. The morning after the ceremony, British creator GK Barry shared her own camera roll from the evening ending, predictably, at McDonald’s. The post accumulated more than 100,000 likes, seeding the campaign’s social momentum.

Rather than using polished ad photography, each execution in the campaign reproduces the exact visual interface of a phone camera roll, with screenshots from bowling nights, parties, weddings and concerts all arriving at the same final destination. The work extends McDonald’s existing “Overnights” platform and is designed to return at key cultural moments throughout the year, including concerts, festivals and major sporting events.

Hannah Pain, Marketing Director at McDonald’s UK, said the campaign reflected a genuine relationship between the brand and its customers after dark. Andrew Long, Executive Creative Director at Leo UK, described the approach as choosing to “get out of the way and let the authentic relationship our fans have with McDonald’s speak for itself.” The campaign runs across OOH, Instagram and TikTok, with native social executions including an Instagram “Add Yours” mechanic inviting the public to share their own night-out camera rolls. International rollout across Europe, Japan and the Philippines is planned.