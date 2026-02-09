Marks & Spencer Leads Valentine’s Day Shopping Preferences Despite Cost Pressures

Marks & Spencer has emerged as the leading supermarket for Valentine’s Day shopping, according to research by product intelligence business Vypr. The study found that 18 per cent of respondents plan to shop at M&S for their Valentine’s dine-in meal, compared with 14 per cent for Tesco.

The research surveyed 1,900 nationally representative consumers in January 2026 and revealed that for special Valentine’s Day meal ingredients, M&S is the most-chosen supermarket at 15 per cent, narrowly ahead of Tesco at 14 per cent. The findings suggest consumers are willing to trade up selectively for special occasions despite the ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Vypr analysts noted that Valentine’s Day appears to be treated as a restrained indulgence, with shoppers willing to spend more on fewer items rather than commit to the higher cost of eating out. The study found that only 65 per cent of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, with eating at home the top choice among those who do.

The success of M&S highlights how premium grocers can win during economic challenges by positioning themselves for specific occasions rather than everyday shopping. The research indicates shoppers are not abandoning premium retailers altogether but instead are making strategic choices about when to trade-up.

Industry observers suggest the findings demonstrate the importance of occasion-based marketing strategies in the grocery sector. Retailers are increasingly focusing on creating compelling propositions for specific events and celebrations rather than competing solely on everyday value perception.