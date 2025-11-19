Marketing Leaders Express Data Quality Concerns Despite AI Adoption

A survey conducted by UK public relations firm Touchdown PR reveals that whilst the majority of chief marketing officers are using or trialling artificial intelligence tools, significant concerns remain about data quality and integrity. The findings suggest a gap between AI adoption and effective data analysis capabilities.

The research indicates that a third of surveyed marketing leaders worry about AI potentially diminishing the human element in marketing activities. However, respondents identified benefits of the technology in content creation and idea generation applications.

Data analysis continues to present challenges for many marketing executives. The survey findings suggest that whilst marketing technology assists with content creation and strategic planning, there is a lag in implementing analysis tools, with campaign metrics remaining a largely manual task.

Traditional product marketing materials are becoming less effective, with nearly three-quarters of respondents placing thought leadership and webinars as equally important formats. The survey highlights a disconnect between marketing investment and measurable business impact, with qualified leads easier to quantify than customer acquisition costs.

Lead generation, marketing analysis and public relations represent the main activities of most marketing departments, though many also cover sales enablement functions. The findings indicate that marketers are expected to cover more business areas, with overall responsibility levels increasing.