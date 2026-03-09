Lloyds Unveils ‘Bank on Lloyds’ Platform with Ewan McGregor Voiceover

Lloyds Banking Group has launched a major new brand platform featuring actor Ewan McGregor as the campaign’s voiceover artist, marking what the bank describes as a “bold creative reset” designed to inspire confidence and help customers turn aspirations into reality.

The “Bank on Lloyds” campaign launched initially in January 2026 with research commissioned by the bank revealing that 75% of UK adults hope this year will be one of progress. Three television advertisements featuring McGregor’s narration went live on 19 February 2026, with the actor chosen for his ability to “instil trust” according to Chief Marketing Officer Suresh Balaji.

The multi-channel campaign was developed by Publicis Groupe’s bespoke “Power of One” team and follows extensive rollout across outdoor sites including London’s Piccadilly Lights and IMAX cinema, plus audio and digital channels. The campaign strategy anchors on two core principles: capability through Lloyds’ scale and safety, and possibility unlocked by the breadth of its product range.

The platform highlights proof points including Lloyds’ position as the UK’s largest digital banking group with 21.3 million app users, trusted with investments and savings of more than 9 million customers, and Britain’s number one direct lender for first-time buyers. The bank has invested £100 million in fraud protection over the past three years.

Ewan McGregor commented that the campaign resonated with him because it focuses on trusting yourself and making choices, describing the advertisements as “elegantly crafted snapshots of real moments, both big and small, that we can all relate to.” The films were directed by Oscar Hudson, known for major campaigns including B&Q’s Flip and the John Lewis Christmas advertisement.