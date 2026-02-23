LinkedIn Launches New Brand Campaign With McCann Highlighting Work Humour

LinkedIn has launched a new brand campaign created in collaboration with McCann New York that uses humour to depict hilarious and sometimes awkward work moments many professionals have experienced. The campaign titled “The Network That Works For You” marks McCann’s first creative work for the professional networking platform.

The campaign acknowledges that although people face many challenges at work today, there are also numerous funny moments. LinkedIn and McCann New York developed creative content that depicts those relatable workplace situations, positioning the platform as a solution that works when it matters most to keep users growing in their careers or businesses.

The campaign recognises that LinkedIn cannot fix every work challenge but emphasises its effectiveness in the areas that matter most for professional development. The creative approach differs from traditional professional networking advertising by embracing the lighter side of workplace culture while maintaining focus on career growth outcomes.

McCann New York’s appointment as creative partner represents a significant development for LinkedIn’s marketing strategy as the platform continues to expand its user base and advertising offerings. The professional network has increasingly positioned itself as an essential tool for career development and business growth across multiple industries and experience levels.

The launch comes as LinkedIn continues to invest in content and features designed to help professionals navigate workplace challenges, build networks, and advance their careers. The platform has expanded beyond simple networking to include learning resources, job search tools, and business development capabilities that support users throughout their professional journeys.