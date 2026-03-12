ITV Launches Biggest Brand Campaign Since ITVX with ‘No Place Like ITV’

ITV has launched its biggest brand marketing investment since the December 2022 debut of ITVX, unveiling “There’s No Place Like ITV” on 6 January 2026 as a major platform celebrating the broadcaster’s role in creating shared entertainment experiences.

The campaign marks the first major brand work from in-house agency ITV Creative since the arrival of Niki Garner as director, Tom Houser as Executive Creative Director and Tatiana Jezierski as head of strategy. The platform resulted from 12 months of internal work on brand positioning, including a comprehensive review and update of distinctive brand assets.

The 60-second brand film premiered on 1 January 2026 before ITV’s New Year drama thriller “Red Eye,” and is supported by a nationwide campaign of over 50 out-of-home executions plus radio, digital and social activity. The work builds on the Spark Yellow visual identity introduced with ITVX, pairing ITV moments and talent with a refreshed tone described as warm, direct, self-aware, occasionally cheeky, and always optimistic.

Research underpinning the strategy found that 60 percent of viewers sit down without a specific show in mind, making brand a critical factor in winning the browsing audience. With content on ITVX growing from 1,000 hours on the old ITV Hub to over 26,000 hours, the platform needed stronger brand navigation at the point of choice.

Paul Ridsdale, Director of Brand and Marketing at ITV, explained the thinking: “There’s No Place Like ITV captures who we are at our best; a brand that connects the nation through relatable shows which reflect their lives. It showcases how entertainment has always been a powerful connector of people, bringing us together and emotionally engaging audiences.”