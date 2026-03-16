GoWit and Publicis Media Partner to Build AI Retail Media Network Across MENA

Ad-tech company GoWit and Publicis Media Middle East have announced a strategic partnership to build an AI-powered retail media network across the MENA region and Türkiye, combining cutting-edge technology with regional scale to accelerate operational efficiency for retailers, agencies and brands.

The partnership announced on 24 February 2026 brings together GoWit’s AI-first retail media technology, GoWit One, with Publicis Media’s portfolio of global and local brands and advertiser demand. The collaboration creates a high-velocity connection between brands and shoppers across key markets including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq and Türkiye.

At the centre of the partnership is GoWit One, an AI-powered, agentic AdOps platform designed to solve retail media’s biggest challenge of fragmentation. The system brings multiple retailers, markets and campaigns into a single unified ecosystem, replacing slow manual workflows with intelligent automation. Publicis Media will serve as the exclusive pilot agency partner for GoWit One in the MENA region.

Tony Wazen, CEO of Publicis Media Middle East, explained the strategic rationale: “Retail media in MENA and Türkiye is entering a more mature phase, where long-term value will depend not only on technology, but also on strong operating models, governance, and execution discipline. Our partnership with GoWit reflects our focus on helping build a more structured and scalable environment for brands and retailers across the region.”

The platform can eliminate up to 98 percent of the manual AdOps work typically required to manage campaigns across multiple networks, according to the companies. Chirag Galundia, Head of Commerce at Publicis Media, described the partnership as strengthening the vision of building a centralised commerce command centre across MENA, bringing together campaign excellence, digital shelf intelligence and AI-powered optimisation under one unified framework.