Coca-Cola Maintains AI-Generated Advertising Approach Despite Creative Industry Criticism

Coca-Cola has released its second consecutive AI-generated Christmas advertisement, defending the approach despite facing criticism from creative communities. The brand released a refreshed version of its Holidays Are Coming campaign, developed using generative artificial intelligence technology.

The company reports the advertisement achieved strong performance in consumer testing across key metrics including brand association and conversion measures. According to the brand’s creative leadership, the campaign represents one of the highest-tested advertisements in the company’s history, suggesting mainstream audiences respond to content regardless of production methodology.

The AI-generated spot sits alongside a traditional advertisement within the broader holiday campaign. The conventional format features a narrative about seasonal preparation and includes references to previous year’s digital initiatives, demonstrating the brand’s approach of balancing experimental technology with established creative frameworks.

The broader holiday campaign, developed by WPP Open X and led by VML with support from EssenceMediacom, Ogilvy and Burson, extends across television, online video, digital channels, out-of-home, social media, retail environments and packaging.

Beyond media placements, the campaign includes experiential components such as the brand’s Christmas truck tour. The activation leverages established brand assets that the company considers central to its marketing strategy, particularly for engaging younger audiences.