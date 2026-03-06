Boots Opticians Launches ‘Because There’s Only One Choice’ Brand Campaign

Boots Opticians has unveiled a bold new brand advertising campaign that refreshes and strengthens its long-term brand identity, celebrating the many reasons to choose the trusted high street optician for expert, personal and clinically-led eye care.

The through-the-line integrated campaign launched on television on 16 January 2026 across ITV and Channel 4, created with media agency The River Group. The 360-degree campaign spans TV, out-of-home, radio, paid and owned social, email, PR and in-store marketing.

At the heart of the campaign is a new 30-second television advertisement made up of four key scenes celebrating all that is made possible when people can see clearly. This includes the joy of seeing a child’s drawing in all its glory, the freedom of playing sports in contact lenses, and making great first impressions through stylish eyewear.

The campaign sets out to position Boots Opticians as the clear choice for consumers seeking quality eye care and eyewear. With over 600 stores across the UK and a reputation built on clinical excellence and personal service, the optician is using the campaign to reinforce its market position.

Following the television launch on 16 January, the campaign expanded later in the month with radio, social and out-of-home executions. The integrated approach ensures consistent messaging across all customer touchpoints, from initial awareness through to in-store experiences and follow-up communications.