BBH London Appoints Stephanie McArdle as Head of Design

Global creative agency BBH London has appointed Stephanie McArdle as its new Head of Design, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to creativity and visual craft across all channels. The appointment was announced on 19 February 2026 as part of BBH’s strategic focus on design excellence.

McArdle joins BBH from The Midnight Club and will report directly to Executive Creative Director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes. In her new role, she will sit at the heart of BBH’s creative output, responsible for shaping visual craft across all channels whilst building and nurturing a team of world-class designers.

The role combines strong design sensibility with leadership, mentoring and operational rigour. McArdle will champion creativity, push boundaries in craft, and set new standards for how design contributes to brand storytelling, innovation and effectiveness across the agency’s client portfolio.

With a career spanning some of the most renowned agencies in the industry, McArdle spent six years at Droga5 London and had shorter stints at Wieden + Kennedy, Grey, Anomaly and Lucky Generals before joining The Midnight Club. During her time at The Midnight Club, she also launched a book called “Jabón: Magic Soaps of Mexico.”

McArdle commented on the appointment: “BBH is an iconic agency, obsessed with out-of-home, working with big brands on impactful campaigns. They understand what makes great work — good ideas, well crafted — and they’ve got the talent to do it. Add in the momentum they’re on right now. Yes please, this is for me.”

