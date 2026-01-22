BBC Announces Landmark YouTube Deal to Produce Original Content

The BBC has announced a landmark content deal with YouTube that will see the corporation produce original programming for the video platform before later appearing on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. The partnership aims to reach younger digital-native audiences as traditional broadcasting faces sustained pressure from streaming platforms.

The agreement covers both BBC’s UK public service broadcasting arm and BBC Studios’ commercial operations. Programming will include entertainment, news and sports content, with a focus on audiences similar to those of BBC Three. Shows will feature advertising when viewed outside the UK, generating additional revenue for the corporation.

Director general Tim Davie stated the partnership enables the BBC to connect with audiences in new ways whilst providing different routes into BBC services like iPlayer and Sounds. He described the deal as building on a strong start with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube.

The deal includes investment in YouTube-first programming, collaboration on BBC moments that bring the UK together starting with the Winter Olympics in February, and a new BBC-YouTube creator skills and training programme to partner with creators and TV producers at BBC hubs across the UK.

The partnership comes as YouTube reached 51.9 million UK viewers in December, overtaking the BBC’s 50.8 million for the first time on key audience reach metrics according to ratings body BARB. The BBC has maintained a YouTube presence for over 20 years, with its main channel holding 15.3 million subscribers and 11.9 billion views, primarily hosting trailers and clips from existing shows.

Pedro Pina, VP EMEA at YouTube, stated the partnership redefines digital storytelling boundaries, translating BBC’s content for digital-first audiences whilst ensuring its cultural impact reaches a younger, more global demographic.