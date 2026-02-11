Bandstand Named Agency of the Year at 2026 Indie Awards

Independent advertising agency Bandstand has been named Agency of the Year 2026 at The Indie Awards, run by thenetworkone. The awards celebrate the best in global independent creativity and were announced at a ceremony in London on 28 January 2026. The result was broadcast live to over 100 countries.

The Soho-based agency was recognised for its all-under-one-roof model that brings together strategy, branding, advertising and production. Bandstand has delivered what judges described as high-impact creative work that shifts culture, behaviour and perception across audiences, sectors and regions.

Over the past year, Bandstand delivered award-winning campaigns for clients including Biffa, C2C Rail and Cotton USA. The agency won Best B2B Campaign at the Alliance of Independent Agency Awards 2025 for its Biffa work, Best Use of Art Direction and Design for C2C Rail, and Best Sustainability Campaign for Cotton USA.

The recognition marks a significant achievement for the independent agency in a competitive landscape dominated by global network agencies. Bandstand’s model focuses on delivering clarity and resonance through integrated creative services without the traditional agency holding company structure.

The Indie Awards programme specifically celebrates agencies that maintain independence from major holding groups while delivering world-class creative work. The 2026 ceremony featured entries from independent agencies across more than 50 countries competing across multiple categories.