Atomic London Goes into Administration After 12 Years

Atomic London, the independent creative agency based in Farringdon, entered administration on 16 March 2026 after failing to find a viable financial solution following a period of mounting pressure on its balance sheet. The agency, which had 54 members of staff at the end of 2024, was founded in 2012 by four former DDB UK Group colleagues and built a client roster spanning Peta, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, Luton Airport Express, Hamptons and Nest.

In a statement, the agency said it had conducted a “comprehensive internal review” with financial experts assessing possible routes to stabilise the business. “Throughout this period, our primary objective was to secure additional investment to protect our workforce, maintain client service and honour our commitments to creditors,” the statement read, adding that “despite extensive efforts, a viable solution to secure the company’s long-term financial stability and continued trading could not be reached.” Companies House data show the agency’s net assets had declined to £78,805 at the end of December 2024, down from £262,982 the prior year and £862,226 in 2022. FRP Advisory has been appointed as joint administrator, with its registered office now listed at 110 Cannon Street, London.

Atomic London’s closure adds to a difficult run for independent UK agencies. The Corner Communications went into liquidation in August 2025 and Modern Citizens’ advertising division was put into liquidation in July 2025. The agency’s most recent notable recognition came in 2025, when it won the Marketing and Communications Excellence category at the Rail Business Awards for its Stansted Express “Stan” campaign.

In a separate development reported in late March, former Atomic London staff lodged complaints with a pensions watchdog over missing pension payments in the weeks following the administration announcement, adding further strain to the situation for those affected.