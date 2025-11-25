B2B Marketers Face Pressure to Prioritise Lead Quantity Over Quality

Two-fifths of B2B marketers are under pressure to deliver marketing qualified leads regardless of quality, according to exclusive Marketing Week research. The State of B2B Marketing survey found 40.2% of 600 respondents face this pressure, rising to 42.3% among those working within SMEs compared to 38.1% in large organisations.

The pressure comes as almost seven in ten B2B marketers report lead generation is becoming a bigger focus in their business than three years ago. Only just over a quarter claim lead generation is less of a focus than in 2021.

Over half of respondents also report their approach to lead generation is changing as the challenging economic environment means brands are fighting for growth and pressure is exerted on marketers to deliver results.

CMO at social media management platform Sprout Social, Scott Morris, described the mentality of focusing solely on lead volume as ridiculous and a losing and short-sighted strategy.

Seven-time CMO Paige O’Neill, now marketing boss at global sales enablement platform Seismic, described lead generation in B2B as priority one, two and three, citing several recent factors fuelling this interest including inflation and sluggish growth pressures.