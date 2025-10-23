B2B Brands Reduce Agency Investment as AI Adoption Increases

A notable proportion of B2B brands have reduced their agency expenditure following increased adoption of artificial intelligence tools, according to new research examining the impact of AI on marketing operations. The findings highlight significant shifts in how businesses allocate their marketing resources.

Survey data gathered from over four hundred B2B marketers revealed that a considerable segment has decreased spending on external agencies after expanding their use of AI technology. This contrasts sharply with the minimal proportion who increased agency investment despite growing AI utilisation.

The trend proves more pronounced amongst larger organisations, where nearly one-fifth of marketing leaders at companies with substantial employee bases have reduced agency spending due to AI adoption. These findings suggest that AI tools are being viewed as viable alternatives to certain agency services.

Beyond agency relationships, the research identified workforce implications from AI implementation. A portion of respondents reported that artificial intelligence has reduced requirements for junior and entry-level marketing positions, with this impact varying between company sizes. Additionally, some organisations have undertaken team restructures or experienced job reductions attributed to AI adoption.

However, the survey also documented positive outcomes from AI integration. A significant majority reported that artificial intelligence has enhanced productivity and operational efficiencies within their marketing teams. Many marketers indicated that AI tools have liberated team members to focus on more complex and creative projects, whilst others noted improvements in speed to market and cost savings.

The productivity benefits appear consistent across company sizes, with both small businesses and large organisations reporting efficiency gains. The ability to redirect human resources toward higher-value strategic work emerged as a key advantage, alongside accelerated project delivery timelines.

The research underscores the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on B2B marketing structures and spending patterns. As AI capabilities continue advancing, organisations face ongoing decisions about balancing internal technological capabilities against traditional external agency partnerships.