Australia Introduces Social Media Age Restrictions with Marketing Implications

Australia will implement restrictions blocking children under sixteen from using major social media platforms, with the eSafety Commission confirming that Reddit and live-streaming platform Kick will be included alongside Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram and Threads. The regulations commence in December.

Companies failing to take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under sixteen from holding accounts may face substantial financial penalties. Technology firms have expressed concerns about the implementation timeline, though representatives from TikTok, Meta and Snap indicated they would adhere to requirements.

The regulations exempt certain categories including messaging, email, voice or video calling, online gaming, health, education and product information services. Platforms such as Roblox and messaging applications like WhatsApp and Messenger will not be affected.

Platforms are exploring age-verification technologies including document scanning and biometric checks. These approaches raise questions about privacy and data storage, though regulators note platforms already employ similar systems for content recommendation.

The restrictions may influence brand strategies targeting teenage audiences. Companies may seek partnerships in gaming, education and community spaces that remain accessible, whilst influencer strategies may shift for creators whose audiences include younger demographics.

The regulatory approach has prompted broader discussion about youth online activity and algorithmic control, with other governments monitoring whether age verification systems can function effectively.