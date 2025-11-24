ASOS Plans 2026 Brand Relaunch Amid Revenue Decline

ASOS is preparing a brand relaunch for next year following final results showing group revenue falling 15% from £2.9bn to £2.5bn in the 52 weeks to 31 August 2025. The online fashion retailer’s GMV decreased by 12% during this period.

The relaunch represents the final phase of a strategic review and centres on re-engaging customers through social media, influencer partnerships and new digital product offerings. The company has reduced inventory by 60% compared to FY22, while adding over 100 new partner brands during FY25.

ASOS stated the relaunched brand will target future core customers through a clear, product-led message. This will be supported by disciplined, ROI-driven brand marketing aimed at driving higher awareness in core markets.

Marketing investment was reweighted, with savings from an optimized performance media model redeployed into full funnel brand and creator activity. Marketing costs reached £167.8m, representing 6.8% of revenue and an increase of 20 basis points year-over-year.

CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte indicated the company will continue improving the ROAS of its performance marketing while investing in expanding the frequency and quality of consumer interactions.