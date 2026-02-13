ASA Rules TUI and Whitworths Advertisements Breached Consumer Protection Standards

The Advertising Standards Authority has issued rulings against TUI and Whitworths for separate breaches of advertising standards related to misleading of consumers. Both rulings were published on 28 January 2026 as part of the watchdog’s ongoing enforcement activities.

TUI faced investigation after a holiday listing on its website misleadingly advertised prices that were not available to the public. The ASA found that the holiday provider had failed to ensure advertised prices accurately reflected availability, thereby breaching rules on pricing transparency and substantiation.

Whitworths UK was sanctioned over an Instagram carousel post that misleadingly implied a product counted toward the Government’s recommended five-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables. The post also made unauthorised comparative nutrition claims that breached advertising code requirements.

The ASA concluded both advertisements failed to meet standards for truthfulness and substantiation required under the CAP Code. The rulings ordered both companies to ensure their advertisements do not appear again in the investigated forms and to take steps to prevent similar breaches in future campaigns.

The enforcement actions form part of the ASA’s broader programme of proactive monitoring and complaint investigation across digital and traditional advertising channels. The watchdog has emphasised its commitment to holding advertisers accountable for claims made across all platforms, particularly on social media where consumer protection concerns have increased.

Additional rulings published the same day included sanctions against Egg Donors UK for trivialising egg donation decisions by emphasising financial compensation in paid Facebook advertisements. The ASA found the approach breached rules on social responsibility.

