ASA Bans easyJet Advertisement Over Misleading Cabin Bag Pricing Claims

The Advertising Standards Authority has banned an easyJet advertisement for making misleading pricing claims about cabin baggage charges. The ruling targeted the airline’s website content that used “from” pricing to advertise the large cabin bag charge at £5.99 could be added upon booking.

The ASA investigated after a complainant challenged whether the from £5.99 price claim for large cabin bags was misleading. easyJet’s webpage featured “from” price claims that implied large cabin bags were available at the advertised price across a significant proportion of their flights.

easyJet stated it was unable to provide specific pricing and availability data to substantiate the claim. The airline assured the ASA that large cabin bags could cost £5.99 but could not demonstrate this across a range of flight routes and dates.

The ASA concluded that without sufficient evidence showing large cabin bags were available at £5.99 across various flights and dates, the “from” pricing claim had not been substantiated and was misleading. The watchdog ruled the advertisement breached CAP Code rules on misleading advertising, substantiation and pricing.

The airline was ordered to ensure the advertisement does not appear again in its current form and must ensure future “from” price claims demonstrate that large cabin bags are available at the advertised price across a significant proportion of flights.