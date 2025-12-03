Amazon Layoffs Highlight AI’s Growing Impact on Marketing Roles

Amazon’s announcement of 14,000 corporate job cuts has intensified concerns about artificial intelligence’s impact on marketing and white-collar roles across the industry. The layoffs represent part of a broader pattern affecting multiple sectors as companies adopt AI-driven automation.

The company is not alone in reducing headcount amid AI adoption. Nestlé plans to eliminate 12,000 white-collar roles over the next two years, whilst Salesforce has reduced its customer support workforce from 9,000 to 5,000 employees, with CEO Marc Benioff confirming approximately 4,000 roles were affected as AI agents now handle half of customer conversations. UPS has shed nearly 50,000 jobs since 2024, citing machine learning, and agency network Dentsu has trimmed 3,400 positions worldwide.

AI is compressing the space between strategy and execution, affecting the white-collar layer where much of marketing, operations and customer service traditionally operated. Posting, scheduling and testing across social platforms are increasingly automatable, whilst routine copywriting and influencer work face commoditisation as virtual influencers offer perpetual, low-cost exposure.

However, AI may bring improved measurement capabilities to marketing. The technology could provide standardised attribution and modelling, giving the industry tools to diagnose growth and prove ROI more effectively than current approaches allow.

The job reductions occur during a period when European GDP growth is projected at just over 1% for the year, with similar modest growth in the US. In tightening economic conditions, senior executives are increasingly questioning whether roles contribute directly to growth, with positions showing unclear value facing greater risk.