AI Agents Move Into Enterprise Marketing Operations as Fluency Raises $40m

AI agents are reshaping enterprise marketing operations as adtech startup Fluency raised $40 million in Series A funding to expand its AI-driven platform automating performance marketing workflows across major advertising channels.

The funding round, led by Integrity Growth Partners, highlights how enterprise marketing teams are addressing operational constraints as campaigns run continuously across search, social, short-form video and retail media platforms, each with distinct formats and reporting requirements.

Founded in 2017 and based in Burlington, Vermont, Fluency currently powers nearly $3 billion in annual media spend and supports more than 250,000 monthly campaigns. The platform is used by leading agencies and Fortune 500 organisations running campaigns for over 50,000 local businesses.

Fluency’s platform embeds AI agents directly into campaign workflows, handling tasks including setup, testing, optimisation and iteration across platforms within defined parameters. This approach allows teams to scale output without proportionally scaling headcount, addressing friction when campaigns require rebuilding or multiple hand-offs between teams.

Fluency will use the funding to enhance automation and agentic AI capabilities whilst accelerating integrations with publisher and technology partners. The platform already automates workflows including dynamically changing ads, managing complex budgets, generating creative assets and performance analysis.

However, agent-based systems raise governance questions around control and accountability. Enterprises must determine how much authority to delegate to AI agents, particularly as campaigns operate in public environments with volatile performance signals.