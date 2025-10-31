Adobe Opens Creative Cloud to Rival AI Models at MAX 2025

At its MAX 2025 conference Adobe announced it will integrate competing AI models directly into its Creative Cloud applications, marking a strategic shift. Photoshop’s Generative Fill now works with AI models from Google and Black Forest Labs alongside Adobe’s own Firefly, allowing users to select which engine handles their creative requests.

The company has introduced conversational AI assistants across Photoshop, Adobe Express and Firefly. Users can now instruct applications in plain English rather than clicking through menus. In Photoshop Web, the assistant can handle batch tasks such as removing backgrounds from multiple product photos.

Adobe Firefly now includes audio generation capabilities. Generate Soundtrack creates background music that automatically syncs to uploaded footage length, whilst Generate Speech converts text into voiceovers in over 20 languages. Both tools use content licensed from rights holders, differentiating Adobe’s approach from competitors facing copyright lawsuits.

A web-based video editor is also in development. For Premiere Pro users, Adobe has introduced an AI Object Mask tool designed to speed up the process of isolating elements for colour grading or effects.

The integration of rival AI models represents a notable change for Adobe, which has spent recent years promoting its proprietary Firefly technology. The company’s messaging emphasises creator choice, though questions remain about pricing for accessing partner models and how Adobe reconciles its commercially safe AI positioning with partner models that may lack similar copyright protections.