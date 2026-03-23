adam&eveTBWA Leaves Iconic Bishops Bridge Road Home for New City Office

One of the UK’s most decorated creative agencies, adam&eve\TBWA, has confirmed it is leaving its long-standing home at 12 Bishops Bridge Road in Paddington and relocating to 16 Old Bailey in the City of London. The move, announced in early March 2026, marks the end of an era for a building closely associated with some of British advertising’s most celebrated work over the past decade.

The agency, which operates as part of the TBWA network and has approximately 443 employees, cited the need for a more modern, adaptable space to support the business as it continues to grow. Chief Executive Officer Miranda Hipwell acknowledged the depth of feeling attached to the departure, describing the old building’s “creaking floorboards and legacy laden walls” as carrying significant emotional weight, while framing the move to Old Bailey as an opportunity to “supercharge this next chapter” for the agency and its clients.

The Bishops Bridge Road address has been a fixture of the UK advertising industry for years, associated with high-profile campaign work for clients across retail, finance and consumer categories. The relocation signals a broader push toward a more central London presence aligned with the agency’s commercial ambitions, with the new space designed from the ground up to reflect adam&eve\TBWA’s current ways of working.

The move comes during a period of renewed energy for UK creative agencies more broadly, with industry observers noting that the post-2025 period has seen optimism return to agency new business pipelines and creative ambition.