Is the Next Generation Killing Google?

A recent article by Search Engine Land shows that the newer generations may be getting fed up with Google’s algorithm and thus turning to more intuitive options such as AI answer engines and generative engine optimisation. According to the site, ‘Google continues to lose ground among younger generations, with 61% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials using AI tools instead of Google or other traditional search engines.’

Why Is This Important?

Throughout the internet’s relatively short life, Google has largely been the dominant force for how webpages are created and found. One could not create a presence on the internet without knowing the inner workings of the Google algorithm. And while Google still dominates the internet, for the first time since 2015, Google’s share of the search engine market has fallen below 90% in the final months of 2024. It’s definitely a subtle change, but one that is enough to shake up SEO experts who are forced to stay on top of market trends.

Why Are We Seeing This Shift?

As mentioned above, with the development of AI and its integration in the search engines, many younger generations are embracing the intuitiveness of this new technology. They see Google as outdated and have become disconcerted with the quality of their search results. The need to pinpoint the ideal keywords in order to produce the result searched for, and then combing through numerous links, has proved frustrating and time-consuming for many users.

Furthermore, Google’s prioritisation of ‘sponsored content’ causes distrust in a generation who wants honesty and transparency. The idea that companies can buy their way into search content regardless of relevance is counterintuitive to the purpose of a search engine.

We are even seeing the same trend in news organisations, as the youth are turning to platforms such as TikTok to obtain current news instead of going directly to news sites. The TikTok algorithm shows users personalised, bite-sized videos based on content they’ve already liked or consumed, creating the customised, inclusive content that many users crave.

Looking To The Future

With a youth that is increasingly distrustful of the government and the media, a new niche market is emerging, one that values honest, more personal content. The Verge sums it up perfectly: ‘Authenticity is at the heart of it all, supported by a foundation of safety and security.’ Whereas older generations would say that Google’s size and experience make it trustworthy, the younger generations believe that the company has grown too large, and its size allows for complete control to push out the content it wants the public to ingest. Internet users today are looking for a more individualised experience that cannot always be accomplished by a larger company. They want to be seen as a human being rather than simply a number or statistic for larger gain.

Content Is King

With this knowledge, we need to shift our focus to creating content that is honest, trustworthy, and inclusive. While we don’t want to abandon the large companies that still hold major leverage on the world wide web, we do need to embrace the shift that the consumer is demanding.

Smaller communities producing targeted content are becoming the new norm, and rather than snubbing the needs of younger generations, it’s time to embrace the new ideas that are being presented. If consumers are becoming disillusioned with large-scale operations churning out mass produced products, then it is understandable that we should shift our focus to what the consumers want.

So, are we witnessing the downfall of Google? It is doubtful at this time, as the company still controls a massive portion of the internet. But these subtle trends must be prioritised in the shifting ethos of the internet if we are going to measure up to the needs of the consumers.