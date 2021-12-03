Any reputable and knowledgeable source in the industry knows that content marketing is no longer simply the production of written marketing texts.

Content marketing professionals reported that content marketing is a digital process that cultivates loyalty and trust in customers by combining both written and visual content to achieve this goal.

Analyses indicate that video content is an effective way to inform and educate potential buyers about specific products.

Wyzowl, a visual content developer, reported that 94% of marketers lauded video content for increasing the understanding of a product or service.

Forbes supports this viewpoint and emphasised that there is “no denying that we’re witnessing a shift in the way content marketing is delivered. The rise of ‘stories’ on Instagram and Facebook has changed the way brands deliver messages to their audience.”

Experts agree that these changes instigated by social media platforms pre-empted the stated shift and that the days when long-winded texts underpinned content marketing strategies are gone.

In the same article, Forbes indicated that 85% of marketers expressed views that video content marketing is becoming a tested means to reach and engage new and Millennial audiences.

Two-thirds of consumers, which is overwhelmingly significant when it comes down to pounds and pennies, stated they engaged with a brand, whether it be a product or service, after viewing videos on social media.

YouTube is the most-watched online video channel around the world.

Given the evident shift in online content delivery, YouTube’s Creator Insider announced on Thursday, 25th November 2021 that it would provide analytical tools to aid content creators in their mission to hit search engine optimisation (SEO) targets.

The online video-sharing website explained that its proposed Search Insights will measure two different SEO parameters.

The first, called ‘Your Viewers’, will show content publishers the top searches from their viewers or similar channels.

The second, called ‘Searches across YouTube’, broadens this parameter and includes searches across the entirety of YouTube on a specific topic.

YouTube expounded that this second functionality aims to enable content marketers to go beyond their targeted audiences and identify what people, in general, are searching for.

Both of these insights will help content marketing agencies and creators to identify the keywords used by searchers.

Industry experts state that the identification of keywords used by internet users helps creators to incorporate identified search terms in content, which ultimately leads to better SEO realisation and search engine page rankings.

YouTube further indicated that its Search Insights will provide a means for identifying content gaps.

Alina Verbenchuk of Creator Insider described a content gap as an unsuccessful search where users cannot find the information – written or visual – they are looking for.

The YouTube tool tags these unsuccessful searches with content gap labels, thereby identifying opportunities to develop content to address these gaps.

Professionals in the field believe that content marketers can use these insights to integrate, improve and create new written and visual content that connects with audiences.

They recommend that online brands partner with reputable content marketing agencies to realise these objectives.