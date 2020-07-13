YouTube has started testing several new ad formats as it attempts to create an online ad environment that helps brands and consumers to become more connected and engaged following the disruption of COVID-19.

On Friday, Google revealed some of the new features, including a live stream display format that allows content creators to repurpose videos after the date to reach a wider audience.

Google believes that the recent lockdown period and stringent social distancing guidelines, many of which are still in effect in some form around the world, have driven the need for a new advertising experience.

Most of the changes have been small, but the latest features up the ante with attempts to further engage consumers after they have consumed a video or if they have missed a scheduled stream.

The Live Stream Display Format feeds into the latter, allowing creators to place live stream content in display ads for the first time.

Google also announced a new product-based format called Swirl.

The interactive 3D format has been optimised for the mobile web and gives users the chance to interact fully with a product on screen, zooming in and out and tilting it back and forth.

Another new feature, AR Beauty Try-On, offers a more immersive experience by allowing users to try different product colours when watching a video.

In a statement, Google said: “Using this new format, brands like M·A·C will be able to tap into YouTube’s vibrant creator community, deploy influencer campaigns to YouTube’s 2 billion monthly active users, and measure their results in real time.”

Google says that all of the new features and recent improvements intend to blur the line between users and their laptop or smartphone displays as well as the products they see in videos.

Google is also rolling out new tools to help creators come up with new ideas as online content consumption continues to grow.